Photos: Get A Sneak Peek of a Scare Zone Coming to This Year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

This scare zone will also serve as the exit to a Haunted House at this year's event.

As we get closer to the opening night of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, we were treated to a sneak peek of one of the scare zones that guests will encounter during the event, Noche de Brujas.

The scare zone will be located in the French Street area of Universal Studios Hollywood, and guests will encounter evil, cackling witches from Latin American legends that will hunt them and ensnare them with dark enchantments. After all, it is the night of the witches!

John Murdy, creative director for Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, has shared that this scare zone, Noche de Brujas, is what you will encounter when you exit one of the Haunted Houses this year, Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America.

Murdy also added that there will be a special show moment, similar to what is done at the fire towers, where the witches will come together throughout the night.

The special preview of the scare zone included the show lighting and some of the effects, but was not filled with Scare Actors during the preview, so you won’t see any populated throughout the area. That is sure to change when the main event begins on September 4th.

From watching horror to living it, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights is Southern California's Scariest Halloween Event. This year’s event features eight haunted houses, including ones based on Terrifier, Fallout, Five Nights at Freddy’s. This year will also see the Terror Tram with a Blumhouse theme, scare zones, and more.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights at Universal Studios Hollywood starting on September 4th and running through November 2nd.