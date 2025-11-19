LEGOLAND Shows Off Interactivity and Sneak Peek of New Galacticoaster

LEGOLAND has revealed more details and some new video featuring what guests will experience when they board the new Galacticoaster at LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California next year.

Taking the stage at the IAAPA Expo, currently underway at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, LEGOLAND representatives shared more about the interactive nature of their new experience - showcasing how guests will be able to design and then ride in (virtually) the spacecraft that they created aboard a special mission.

That mission? To stop an asteroid from annihilating everything! So it will take the master builder skills of LEGOLAND guests to design their special vehicle, which will be featured while they are riding the attraction. Guests might immediately compare this (if familiar) with the second iteration of Test Track, where one spent time in the queue desiging their custom car to take onto the Sim Track, where they would see their cars digitally presented throughout the attraction.

You can see more in the video of the presentation below.

Earlier this year, the first-of-its-kind roller coaster was announced to be coming to both LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND California. Over time, we discovered that it would have the space theme, and later - the name of the attraction: Galacticoaster.

For Florida, this marks the first new roller coaster attraction at the park since it opened back in 2011. The attraction takes over the former site of Flying School, an inverted family coaster that closed back in the Summer of 2023.

Galacticoaster is slated to open at both parks in early 2026.



