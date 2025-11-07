Enchanted Nights Await: Previewing Aquatica Orlando's New ILLUMINATE Lantern Festival Event

The new experience takes over the water park while the pools and water slides pause their operation for the event.

Last night, we were invited to check out a preview of ILLUMINATE, a new lantern festival event at Aquatica Orlando, the water park of SeaWorld Orlando.

ILLUMINATE is an experience crafted to engage all five senses. From the glow of towering lanterns and the soundscapes woven into each realm to the scent of cotton candy drifting through Candy Cascade Falls and the warm campfire aroma in S’mores Alley, every detail has been thoughtfully designed.

ILLUMINATE invites guests to wander through five all-new glowing environments, each with its own story, atmosphere, and lantern creations.

We first come across AquaLuma, where legend tells of five animal guardians who first brought light to the waters: Roa the Kiwi, Papa the Spoonbill, Wae Wae the Takahe, Kata the Kookaburra, and Ihu the Gecko. Their glowing footprints, laughter, and starlight guide explorers through arches of shimmer and radiant wildlife that still shine today.

Rivers of Discovery is a glowing tribute to the animals that inspire and the parks that protect them like SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Discovery Cove — this lantern-lit safari celebrates connection, care, and curiosity. From dolphins and flamingos to giraffes and lions, each lantern tells a story of wonder and discovery, a journey illuminated by those who care.

Guests who prefer to tour some of these lanterns from the comfort of a vehicle can hop aboard the Serengeti Express Train Ride, for an additional $4.99 per person.

Myst Wood Waters takes you deep into a forest where dragonflies taught the light to dance and macaws painted the skies, and a Great Tree of Light pulses with energy. Visitors can feel its heartbeat glow as they step on an interactive mat beneath the tree, activating a dazzling light display while lantern birds, bubbles, and color-shifting chameleons bring the forest alive.

Of course, guests can meet with Santa Claus. But at Aquatica, Santa takes on a whimsical summer-style inspired by New Zealand traditions, perfect for festive family photos.

Our next zone is the Enchanted Lagoon, located along the shores of Aquatica’s wave pool. Said to be born of a pearl that fell from the moon, this mystical cove is home to a luminous mermaid who keeps watch over the dreams and wishes cast into her waters. Guests may even catch a glimpse of her sea unicorn companion under a crescent moon.

Families can take part in a magical “wishing tree" experience. Guests will write a wish on a scroll, seal it in a decorative vial, and receive a small lantern to “release their wish" into the water.



Finally, we come to Candy Cascade Falls – a sugary dreamscape where giant gummy bear guardians awaken the forest of sweets, sparking lollipops to sprout and peppermint paths to glow. Every laugh makes the candy sparkle, every step makes the falls flow sweeter, creating a world where joy itself lights the way.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a proper holiday event without some exclusive food and beverage items. Guests can pick up treats such as Brisket Mac & Cheese, Apple Cider Churros, Pork Belly Tacos, S’mores Pizza, and festive drinks like the Cotton Candy Margarita or a non-alcoholic Christmas Tree Punch.

ILLUMINATE – A Lantern Festival at Aquatica takes place on select nights from November 8th through January 31st, 2026, from 6:00-10:00 p.m.