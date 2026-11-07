Photos: Max Power Celebrates Space Technology at the Kennedy Space Center

This weekend's event at the Kennedy Space Center celebrates advancements in space technology.

It's a big weekend at the Kennedy Space Center. This weekend the KSC is celebrating America's 250th birthday by highlighting both the past and the future of America's Space Program. Laughing Place went out to check out the event and brought back some pictures of what you'll see if you head out there this weekend.

What's Happening:

Laughing Place visited the first day of the Kennedy Space Center's Max Power event. It included numerous special demonstrations and presentations. It also gave space nerds an up-close look at some really cool NASA technology like these rovers.

Existing space technology is cool, but space exploration has always been about the future, and there was some pretty interesting future tech on display as well. CAPSTONE 02 is a mission that will be sent into space to help learn how to better navigate around the Moon when future manned flights go back.

If you thought getting a decent 5G signal at home could be difficult, imagine what the people who are trying to get one in space are dealing with.

Prolonged exploration of the Moon could include this soft hatch that could be more easily transported to the moon and allow astronauts to work on the surface.

The IPEx is a lunar robot from NASA designed to move large quantities of the lunar regolith to smooth it out for landing pads or other construction.

The U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds, who perform at air shows around the world, were also on hand for the event to talk about what they do and interact with fans of all ages.

The Space Partner Expo allowed different companies involved in space exploration to provide more information as well as show off some of what they do.

And of course, there was Max Power merch available for fans who want to take a little something from the experience home.

Max Power continues all weekend.