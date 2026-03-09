Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Unlocks Discounted Galactic Adventures

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched two out-of-this-world ticket offers, making it easier than ever for visitors to explore the vastness of outer space.

What's Happening:

From March 9 through May 24, Florida residents can purchase four daily admission tickets for just $167, plus tax, representing a nearly 50% discount compared with the regular cost of admission.

Proof of Florida residence is required to purchase tickets, which must be purchased by May 24 and are valid for visits through December 13, 2026.

Additionally, during that same period, guests can purchase an adult admission ticket at the price of child’s ticket $67 (plus tax), inviting adults to rediscover the excitement of space exploration while paying the same price as kids.

Guests can spend the day exploring immersive exhibits, experiencing the drama and triumph of human spaceflight, and learning about the future of space exploration and interplanetary travel. From the first steps on the Moon to missions that will take humanity deeper into the solar system, the stories of innovation and discovery ignite imagination in visitors of every generation.