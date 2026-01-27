New Crafty's Kitchen Restaurant to Replace Johnny Rockets at Knott's Berry Farm
The transformation will begin in April, leading towards a summer debut.
Johnny Rockets is saying goodbye soon at Knott's Berry Farm, with the space being taken over by a new restaurant concept, Crafty’s Kitchen.
What's Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm announced on Instagram that Crafty's Kitchen will be arriving sometime this summer.
- Unlike Johnny Rockets, which is an outside restaurant chain operating a location within Knott's, Crafty's is a Knott's Berry Farm original.
- The Crafty in question is an already established character, Crafty Coyote, from the Knott's Berry-y Tales ride. Knott's describes Crafty as "a former pie thief turned kitchen mastermind."
- Johnny Rockets will close in April, with the transformation into Crafty's Kitchen beginning on April 15, following the end of this year's Knott's Boysenberry Festival on April 12.
- The shuttering of the Knott's location is the second closure for a Southern California theme park-connected Johnny Rockets in the past year, with Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk location closing last summer. A Mr. BBQ Korean Barbecue restaurant is set to take over that space.
