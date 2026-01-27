New Crafty's Kitchen Restaurant to Replace Johnny Rockets at Knott's Berry Farm

The transformation will begin in April, leading towards a summer debut.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Johnny Rockets is saying goodbye soon at Knott's Berry Farm, with the space being taken over by a new restaurant concept, Crafty’s Kitchen.

What's Happening:

  • Knott’s Berry Farm announced on Instagram that Crafty's Kitchen will be arriving sometime this summer.
  • Unlike Johnny Rockets, which is an outside restaurant chain operating a location within Knott's, Crafty's is a Knott's Berry Farm original.
  • The Crafty in question is an already established character, Crafty Coyote, from the Knott's Berry-y Tales ride. Knott's describes Crafty as "a former pie thief turned kitchen mastermind."

  • Johnny Rockets will close in April, with the transformation into Crafty's Kitchen beginning on April 15, following the end of this year's Knott's Boysenberry Festival on April 12.
  • The shuttering of the Knott's location is the second closure for a Southern California theme park-connected Johnny Rockets in the past year, with Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk location closing last summer. A Mr. BBQ Korean Barbecue restaurant is set to take over that space.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman