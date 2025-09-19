Photos / Video: Knott's Scary Farm Returns for 2025 with Two Terrifying New Haunted Mazes

Plus, we take a look at the intricately detailed Legacy Haunt Store & Museum.

Last night, Knott’s Scary Farm opened up its gates and invited those brave enough to step into the fog for the first time this year. Alongside returning favorite mazes, this year features two brand-new mazes, full of new terrors for guests to explore.

The first new maze is The Zoo. Something has taken over the abandoned zoo. What was once a lively showcase of exotic animals has been transformed into a terrifying laboratory of animal/human experiments. Hybrid creatures have turned on their creators, and the compound is crawling with mutant soldiers thirsty for revenge.Rumors are swirling that the mutated monsters are planning something that will change everything!

Secondly, we have Mary - The Haunting of Worth Home, which invites you to venture into that creepy house at the end of the street. Within the walls hides a terrifying secret. No one foolish enough to go in there has ever come back out alive. But I’m sure this time it will be different, right? Be careful not to stare into the mirrors too long…you never know what’s staring back from the other side.

Knott’s Scary Farm Legacy Haunt Store & Museum

Located within the California Marketplace just outside the park, this immersive retail experience features exclusive specialty merchandise fans will die for while the museum presents historic exhibits highlighting Knott's Scary Farm's frightfully rich past.

You’ll even feel like you’ve stepped into the streets of Ghost Town, and right into Origins: The Curse of Calico maze.

Tombstones around the Legacy Haunt Store & Museum honor mazes of Knott’s Scary Farm past.

Guests can pick up the interactive lantern for $42.99, which interacts with certain elements of Knott’s Scary Farm.

You’ll find plenty of Knott’s Scary Farm apparel here and at other locations throughout the park, including shirts for this year’s new mazes.

Opening Night Media Reception

Located within the heart of CarnEVIL inside Johnny Rockets, we were hosted for an opening night media reception full of clowns and some food and beverage tastings.

Knott’s Scary Farm runs on select nights from now through Saturday, November 1st, 2025. Be sure to visit Knott’s Berry Farm’s official website for additional information and to purchase tickets for the event.