New Mazes and Shows Bring Fresh Frights to Knott’s Scary Farm in 2026
The original Halloween haunt kicks off on September 17, 2026.
During their annual Nightmares Revealed event, Knott's Scary Farm revealed two new thrilling mazes coming to the event this year, alongside a few other additions.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Scary Farm is the longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event in Southern California. With over 50 years of nightmares, unimaginable scares and innovative thrills, Knott’s Scary Farm has left no tomb unearthed, no crypt un-rattled and no fear untouched.
- During a special “Nightmares Revealed" event on the night of August 18, new and returning elements for this year’s event were revealed.
- Two new mazes, Inked and Unearthed, will be joining the line-up this year.
- Animation fans will surely be intrigued by Inked, which focuses on Mortimer Morbid, a washed-up 1930s cartoonist and former head of Morbid Studios, who discovers that when blood becomes ink, imagination becomes reality. Determined to create one final Halloween special, he brings his infamous cartoon characters to life—only to unleash a legion of murderous toons hellbent on pulling viewers into their twisted world.
- In Unearthed, you'll embark on a perilous journey through the heart of an excavation site as you and your search-and-rescue team arrive at a ravaged base days after receiving a distress signal. Beware, for the discovery of the ancient tablets has awakened a malevolent force from a forgotten age—an ancient evil has been unearthed.
- Returning mazes this year include:
- Origins: The Curse of Calico
- Widow
- Eight Fingers Nine: The Boogeyman
- The Chilling Chambers
- Cinema Slasher
- Room 13
- Mary – The Haunting of Worth Home
- The Zoo
- 2026 will mark the final year for both Origins: The Curse of Calico and The Chilling Chambers.
- Two new entertainment offerings will also debut this year, the first of which sees a partnership with Hollywood's famed Magic Castle in the form of Occultum.
- Step inside the beautifully restored Bird Cage Theatre and experience an evening of wonder. Featuring magicians from the world-famous Magic Castle, these acclaimed wizards will leave you amazed with surprise, delight, and mystery.
- The other new show for the year is Voodoo: Bayou's Edge. The dead keep rhythm. A slow drumbeat calls — and Marie Laveau, Voodoo Queen, guides you past the gate into the court of Baron Samedi, Lwa of the dead. Dancers drift through the mist. Flames rise, tombs drum, the cemetery wakes.
- All scare zones from last year are returning this year, with some sinister new magic being worked into CarnEVIL:
- Ghost Town Streets
- Forsaken Lake
- Gore-ing 20s
- CarnEVIL
- The Gauntlet
- If you want to check out all of the exciting announcements for yourself, just like you were there, then you can catch a replay of the official live stream of the event below:
- Knott’s Scary Farm returns for another season of frights on select dates from September 17 through October 31, 2026 at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Tickets are available now.
- For a glimpse at the scares and spooks that await, check out our coverage from last year's Knott's Scary Farm.
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