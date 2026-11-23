LEGOLAND Florida Kicks Off Holiday Season with Special Tree Lighting and $20,000 Donation
The resort celebrated World Children’s Day while welcoming the return of Christmas Bricktacular, featuring an all-new holiday drone show.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort officially kicked off the holiday season on Friday, November 20, with a special LEGO Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in celebration of World Children’s Day.
What's Happening:
- Through its partnership with Merlin’s Magic Wand, the resort welcomed the Guzman family, supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities, to help light its iconic 30-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree.
- The family was joined by Bree Tramontana, Associate Director of Corporate & Community Engagement at Ronald McDonald House Tampa Bay, for the festive celebration.
- During the ceremony, LEGOLAND Florida Resort also presented a $20,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting its mission to help children and families facing challenging circumstances.
- The event was made possible through Merlin’s Magic Wand, the charitable organization of Merlin Entertainments, which provides memorable experiences for children facing illness, disability or adversity.
- World Children’s Day celebrations also extended to other Merlin attractions across Central Florida as part of the organization's Gift of Magic campaign.
- Families supported by HopeKids, a nonprofit assisting children with life-threatening medical conditions, were treated to special experiences at several Orlando attractions, including:
- SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium: A behind-the-scenes fish feeding experience.
- Madame Tussauds Orlando: A red-carpet celebrity experience.
- The Orlando Eye: A ride offering views of Central Florida as the attraction illuminated in festive colors.
- Those interested in supporting Merlin’s Magic Wand and its efforts to create magical experiences for children can learn more or make a donation through the organization's official website.
What They're Saying:
- Jamica Jordan, Resort Operations & Experiences Director at LEGOLAND Florida Resort: “This season is about bringing people together, and that’s exactly what we wanted our tree lighting to represent. Welcoming a family through our partnership with Merlin’s Magic Wand and Ronald McDonald House reminds us how meaningful moments of play and connection can be, especially during the holidays.”
Christmas Bricktacular:
- LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Christmas Bricktacular returns on select dates through January 3rd, 2027, featuring new entertainment, festive lights and interactive LEGO building experiences.
- New this year is LEGO Santa’s Holiday Light Spectacular Drone Show, debuting December 5th, alongside the interactive (W)rap Masters Show, Light Up LEGOLAND Light Trail and Reindeer Refuel LEGO building experience.
- Returning favorites include meet-and-greets with LEGO Santa and holiday Minifigures, Festival of Flurries, festive scavenger hunts and larger-than-life LEGO displays.
- Guests can also enjoy seasonal treats, participate in the charitable Build to Give initiative and experience special holiday activities at the resort’s LEGO-themed hotels.
- Nearby PEPPA PIG Theme Park Florida will also offer holiday fun, including festive photo opportunities with Peppa.
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