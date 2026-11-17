LEGOLAND Florida to Debut New Master Model Builder Studio Next Year
The new space will give guests a look inside a working LEGO model shop
LEGOLAND Florida Resort is inviting guests to watch the park’s Master Model Builders at work, and maybe even try some building of their own.
What's Happening:
- Those visiting LEGOLAND Florida will soon be able to see some Master Builders at work in a new location, and have the chance to build some creations of their own.
The park has announced plans for an interactive studio featuring a panoramic window into an active Master Model Builder workspace. Previously, a look inside a dedicated workspace was previously reserved for VIP tours.
- The studio will be the heart of a newly transformed Heartlake Hall at the park, near MINILAND, USA. At select times during the day, guests will be able to meet the builders, ask questions and see LEGO models up close.
- The guest area will include brick pits stocked with elements selected by the builders. Kids can take part in seasonal building challenges and display their creations for other visitors.
- Screens throughout the studio will show time-lapse builds, behind-the-scenes content and live building demonstrations.
- A scene depicting Dagny Holm at work will celebrate the LEGO Group’s first Master Model Builder. Holm and her team created models for the original LEGOLAND park in Billund.
- Additional details about the studio’s opening and Master Model Builder Workshops will be announced at a later time. The Master Model Builder Studio is set to open in early 2027, though an exact opening date has not been revealed just yet.
What They're Saying:
- Ryan Wood, Model Shop Manager and Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Florida Resort: “Every LEGO model starts with an idea, and we hope this space inspires kids to imagine what they can create, too. The Master Model Builder Studio will give families a new way to watch our Master Model Builders at work, ask questions and experience the creativity, problem-solving and fun that goes into every model.”
Holm:
- Dagny Holm is one of the most important figures in LEGO history.
- A Danish sculptor, artist, and model designer, she helped establish the artistic identity of LEGO Model building and is considered the first Master Builder in the history of the LEGO Group.
- She first worked for LEGO in 1936 when she was just 19 years old. Far different from the LEGO company we know today, at the time LEGO was primarily manufacturing wooden toys.
- During her early time at LEGO on an internship, Holm designed several toys, including a red express train, a character based on Jack The Dullard, a caricature of Danish Prime Minister Thorvald Stauning, and some various household objects.
- She left LEGO and spent 25 years studying and practicing classical sculpture before her return to the company as a model builder in 1961 - after the plastic LEGO brick had become the central product and identity of the company.
- When LEGOLAND began developing their first park in the 1960s in Billund, Holm was given overall creative responsibility for the park's models, and was appointed chief model designer in 1963.
- Her team created the miniature buildings, castles, urban environments, animals, characters, and other elaborate constructions that would become the foundation of the park's identity when it opened in 1968.
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