Silver Dollar City Unveils Miner’s Mountain Express Family Coaster for 2027
Silver Dollar City’s new family coaster will race through Ozarks history with runaway mine cars, 15 airtime moments and an authentic 15-story mine headframe.
Silver Dollar City has unveiled Miner’s Mountain Express, a new family coaster set to open in Spring 2027.
What's Happening:
- Inspired by a true Ozarks story, the attraction will take families on an expedition through the history and mystery behind the creation of Silver Dollar City.
- Guests will board runaway mine cars and race across Daredevil Pass, dodging boulders, navigating rugged Ozarks terrain and plunging past a flooded mine shaft while searching for a lost entrance to Marvel Cave.
- The attraction is inspired by the real Marble Cave Mining Company, which operated on the site in the 1880s. The cave was later renamed Marvel Cave after prospectors discovered there was no marble.
- An authentic 15-story headframe from a working Missouri mine will stand above the attraction, while more than a half-mile of track will make Miner’s Mountain Express the longest family coaster in the Midwest.
- The coaster will feature:
- A 3-minute, 18-second ride time
- Two lift hills
- 15 airtime moments, the most of any coaster at Silver Dollar City
- A minimum height of 39 inches when accompanied by a supervising companion
- Miner’s Mountain Express will be located in the newly created Daredevil Pass area, connecting WildFire, PowderKeg and American Plunge.
- The ride will follow the natural contours of the Ozark Mountains above Marvel Cave, a United States Registered Natural Landmark that was first explored by the Osage centuries ago.
- Guests will encounter mining structures, rockwork, authentic equipment and other details inspired by the Ozarks throughout the experience.
- The attraction will also introduce legendary mining foreman Jedidiah “Jed” Campbell, whose belief that “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” encourages families to continue the search for Marvel Cave.
- Miner’s Mountain Express is a custom collaboration between Silver Dollar City and MACK Rides, the German manufacturer behind the park’s Time Traveler coaster.
- Silver Dollar City’s Maintenance & Construction team, designers and craftsmen are working alongside Herschend Creative Studios on the attraction’s construction, theming and storytelling.
- The attraction will feature an original instrumental theme song, which you can listen to in the video below.
- Silver Dollar City has also shared an animated POV of the exciting upcoming family roller coaster.
- Miner’s Mountain Express is part of a $150 million investment in Silver Dollar City’s future, which also includes the new Silver Dollar City Resort.
- Together, the projects are expected to expand Silver Dollar City as a multi-day destination while celebrating the Ozarks heritage that has defined the park for more than 60 years.
- Miner’s Mountain Express opens in Spring 2027.
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