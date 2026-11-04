New "How to Train Your Dragon" Merch From Whatever! Makes You Happy Launches at Universal Hollywood and Orlando

Universal have launched a new collaboration with Whatever! Makes You Happy, with a new line of How to Train Your Dragon merch for Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and shopUniversal.com

What's Happening:

The new How to Train Your Dragon Whatever! Makes You Happy collaboration has launched, including new bags, blind boxes, and other collectibles featuring popular HTTYD characters like Toothless.

The items are available at both Universal Orlando (home of Epic Universe 's How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk ) and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as at shopUniversal.com - though at publication, some of the items at shopUniversal are still listed as Coming Soon.

The full list of items includes:

How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Toothless House Backpack - $75

Take to the skies with the How to Train Your Dragon Toothless House Backpack. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this backpack features adorable artwork of Toothless in his dragon house, with Stormfly and a Gronckle decorating the side pockets. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.

How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Isle of Berk Purse - $65

Take to the skies with the How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk Purse. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this tote bag features a two-sided day-to-night design showcasing Berk, along with a removable Toothless charm that can be attached to either side to bring the scene to life and a signature Whatever! Makes You Happy exclamation point charm featuring Toothless and Light Fury. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Toothless Tote Bag - $65

Soar beyond Berk with the How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Tote Bag. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this tote bag brings the beloved Night Fury to life with Toothless's signature bright green eyes, 3D ears, and a signature Whatever! Makes You Happy exclamation point charm featuring Toothless and Light Fury. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Gronckle Mini Bag - $35

Carry a little piece of Berk wherever you go with the How to Train Your Dragon Gronckle Mini Bag. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this mini bag features the lovable Gronckle with playful character details and dimensional wings. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Light Fury Mini Bag - $35

Carry a little piece of Berk wherever you go with the How to Train Your Dragon Light Fury Mini Bag. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this mini bag features the lovable Light Fury with playful character details and dimensional wings. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Mystery Box Bag Charm with Pin - $30

Keep your favorite dragon close at hand with the How to Train Your Dragon Mystery Box Bag Charm with Pin. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, each mystery box includes a dragon house coin bag with a matching dragon pin inside. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized collectible for Vikings and dragon riders alike.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Toothless XL Bag Charm - $20

Keep your favorite dragon close with the How to Train Your Dragon Toothless XL Bag Charm. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this oversized bag charm features an adorably reimagined Toothless with his signature bright green eyes and wings in the brand's playful style. A dragon-sized accessory for Vikings and dragon riders alike.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Mystery Box Bag Charms - $18

Keep your favorite dragon close with the How to Train Your Dragon Mystery Box Bag Charms. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, each mystery box includes one bag charm featuring an adorably reimagined dragon from How to Train Your Dragon in the brand's signature playful style. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized collectible for Vikings and dragon riders alike.



How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Mystery Box Phone Buddies - $15

Keep your favorite dragon close with the How to Train Your Dragon Mystery Box Phone Buddies. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, each mystery box includes one phone buddy featuring an adorably reimagined dragon from How to Train Your Dragon in the brand's signature playful style. A Universal Exclusive, it's a soaring collectible for Vikings and dragon riders alike.



More Berky Behavior:

This year, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk has a new holiday overlay , Snoggletog, featuring festive décor, seasonal foods and drinks, and new merchandise.

new holiday overlay You can also listen to music from Isle of Berk on streaming services if you want to re-live good times amongst the dragons.