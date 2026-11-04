New "How to Train Your Dragon" Merch From Whatever! Makes You Happy Launches at Universal Hollywood and Orlando
Universal have launched a new collaboration with Whatever! Makes You Happy, with a new line of How to Train Your Dragon merch for Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and shopUniversal.com
What's Happening:
- The new How to Train Your Dragon Whatever! Makes You Happy collaboration has launched, including new bags, blind boxes, and other collectibles featuring popular HTTYD characters like Toothless.
- The items are available at both Universal Orlando (home of Epic Universe's How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk) and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as at shopUniversal.com - though at publication, some of the items at shopUniversal are still listed as Coming Soon.
- The full list of items includes:
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Toothless House Backpack - $75
Take to the skies with the How to Train Your Dragon Toothless House Backpack. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this backpack features adorable artwork of Toothless in his dragon house, with Stormfly and a Gronckle decorating the side pockets. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Isle of Berk Purse - $65
Take to the skies with the How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk Purse. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this tote bag features a two-sided day-to-night design showcasing Berk, along with a removable Toothless charm that can be attached to either side to bring the scene to life and a signature Whatever! Makes You Happy exclamation point charm featuring Toothless and Light Fury. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Toothless Tote Bag - $65
Soar beyond Berk with the How to Train Your Dragon Toothless Tote Bag. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this tote bag brings the beloved Night Fury to life with Toothless's signature bright green eyes, 3D ears, and a signature Whatever! Makes You Happy exclamation point charm featuring Toothless and Light Fury. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Gronckle Mini Bag - $35
Carry a little piece of Berk wherever you go with the How to Train Your Dragon Gronckle Mini Bag. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this mini bag features the lovable Gronckle with playful character details and dimensional wings. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Light Fury Mini Bag - $35
Carry a little piece of Berk wherever you go with the How to Train Your Dragon Light Fury Mini Bag. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this mini bag features the lovable Light Fury with playful character details and dimensional wings. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized addition to any Viking collection.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Mystery Box Bag Charm with Pin - $30
Keep your favorite dragon close at hand with the How to Train Your Dragon Mystery Box Bag Charm with Pin. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, each mystery box includes a dragon house coin bag with a matching dragon pin inside. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized collectible for Vikings and dragon riders alike.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Toothless XL Bag Charm - $20
Keep your favorite dragon close with the How to Train Your Dragon Toothless XL Bag Charm. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, this oversized bag charm features an adorably reimagined Toothless with his signature bright green eyes and wings in the brand's playful style. A dragon-sized accessory for Vikings and dragon riders alike.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Mystery Box Bag Charms - $18
Keep your favorite dragon close with the How to Train Your Dragon Mystery Box Bag Charms. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, each mystery box includes one bag charm featuring an adorably reimagined dragon from How to Train Your Dragon in the brand's signature playful style. A Universal Exclusive, it's a dragon-sized collectible for Vikings and dragon riders alike.
How to Train Your Dragon x Whatever! Makes You Happy Mystery Box Phone Buddies - $15
Keep your favorite dragon close with the How to Train Your Dragon Mystery Box Phone Buddies. Part of the Universal Studios x Whatever! Makes You Happy collection, each mystery box includes one phone buddy featuring an adorably reimagined dragon from How to Train Your Dragon in the brand's signature playful style. A Universal Exclusive, it's a soaring collectible for Vikings and dragon riders alike.
More Berky Behavior:
- This year, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk has a new holiday overlay, Snoggletog, featuring festive décor, seasonal foods and drinks, and new merchandise.
- You can also listen to music from Isle of Berk on streaming services if you want to re-live good times amongst the dragons.