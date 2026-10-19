Universal Orlando Unveils Holiday Plans for 2026, Including Snoggletog in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

The full 2026 lineup of holiday festivities at Universal Orlando has been revealed, including the addition of Snoggletog to How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

What's Happening:

Holidays at Universal Orlando will take place across all three parks, CityWalk and all resort hotels from November 14 through January 3, 2027.

The festivities will include all the usual holiday fun, such as Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter across three theme parks, Grinchmas at Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Holiday magic also comes to Universal Epic Universe , with festive decor in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and Super Nintendo World.

New this year, the inaugural Snoggletog will be celebrated at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk – featuring festive décor, seasonal foods and drinks, and new merchandise.

Those looking to add a little extra flair to their trip can partake in the Universal Holiday Tour , which includes meet and greets with the Grinch and Santa, reserved seating for the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and an optional reserved viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

The Green and Red Coconut Club returns to Universal CityWalk with a new theme of an alpine pub and an idyllic Christmas market, where you can celebrate old-world holiday traditions, from the merry to the macabre.