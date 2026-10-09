Universal Studios Florida Unveils Universal Horror Make-Up Show Featuring Blumhouse

The Universal Horror Make-Up Show is one of the few opening-day attractions at Universal Studios Florida that have survived to the present day. That doesn't mean that the show wasn't in need of its own facelift. Now the future of the attraction has been revealed, and it will likely make a lot of fans happy.

What's Happening:

Back in May, it was announced that the Universal Horror Make-Up Show would be closing to be reimagined. While it was unclear what the plans were, the indication was that the show that spotlighted horror make-up would continue to do so.

Universal Orlando Resort has now officially confirmed that a new show, simply titled Universal Horror Make-Up Featuring Blumhouse, will take over for the older show. View this post on Instagram

Details are "coming soon," so we don't know when this show will debut just yet, but the description indicates the show will still be celebrating a century-plus of horror makeup.

Blumhouse is officially on board the new show, which makes a lot of sense. Universal currently distributes Blumhouse films, and the studio and theme park company have partnered numerous times over the years to produce Halloween Horror Nights houses and other experiences.

One imagines Blumhouse's sponsorship means the studio helped foot the bill for the new show. It's likely that Blumhouse films, and the makeup effects from them, will take a starring role in the new show.

Blumhouse is also one of the most dominant names in horror today. Having the Blumhouse name attached may help draw in an audience to the show that might otherwise overlook it.

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