Laissez Bon Temps Rouler! Universal Orlando Reveals Dates for 2027 Mardi Gras Event

Enjoy a spectacular parade, beads by the handful, and food from around the world.

Halloween Horror Nights may still be in full swing at Universal Orlando, but that doesn't mean we can't get ready for a party! We've just learned the 2027 dates for the fan-favorite seasonal event, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

What's Happening:

Get ready for an authentic, family-friendly version of the iconic New Orleans celebration, as Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is returning to Universal Studios Florida from February 6 through March 27, 2027.

This date range is about a week shorter than last year's event, which continued through April 4.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is back! Enjoy a spectacular parade, beads by the handful, live music, and food for purchase from around the world as well as New Orleans favorites. February 6 – March 27, 2027 💜 💛 💚 pic.twitter.com/loFwDwx8F2 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 24, 2026

During this including in park admission event, you'll experience a dazzling nighttime parade with incredible floats, street performers, dancers, and stilt-walkers.

It wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without beads! Catch handfuls of colorful beads being tossed from the parade floats.

On select nights, enjoy live concerts from top names in music at the Music Plaza Stage (concert lineup to be announced at a later date).

Enjoy the sounds of The Big Easy as authentic New Orleans bands perform daily throughout the park.

Sample the flavors of Carnaval from around the globe, with food and beverage kiosks featuring dishes inspired by celebrations in New Orleans, Brazil, Belgium, and beyond.

More details about the event, including food and the concert lineup, are expected to be announced soon.

You can get prepared for the event with a look back at our coverage from last year's event.

For more information and to book your visit to Universal Orlando for the festivities, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

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