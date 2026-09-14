Photos: The Traitors: New Blood Overlay Comes To Universal Orlando's Great Movie Escape Bar

Have a drink with your friends, and your favorite traitors.

Universal Orlando's Great Movie Escape is a fun time for those looking for an escape room-style experience with some theme park-level theming and story. However, its greatest secret may be that it also has an incredible bar, but it may not remain a secret anymore.

What's Happening:

  • The bar at The Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort has received a fun overlay, transforming it into a pop-up experience themed to the upcoming season of Peacock's The Traitors: New Blood.
  • The seating area has been adorned with new chairs that look a bit more like you might find them in a Scottish castle. And pictures of The Traitors: New Blood contestants are there as well.

  • Some props and costumes are also on hand for fans of the show that would like to get a closer look at what they see on TV.

  • And of course, that includes some of the incredible outfits worn by host Alan Cumming, which are about half the reason to watch the show.

  • The bar itself now includes all the info you'll need to watch The Traitors: New Blood on Peacock.

More Universal Orlando News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey