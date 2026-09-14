Photos: The Traitors: New Blood Overlay Comes To Universal Orlando's Great Movie Escape Bar

Have a drink with your friends, and your favorite traitors.

Universal Orlando's Great Movie Escape is a fun time for those looking for an escape room-style experience with some theme park-level theming and story. However, its greatest secret may be that it also has an incredible bar, but it may not remain a secret anymore.

What's Happening:

The bar at The Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort has received a fun overlay, transforming it into a pop-up experience themed to the upcoming season of Peacock's The Traitors: New Blood.

The seating area has been adorned with new chairs that look a bit more like you might find them in a Scottish castle. And pictures of The Traitors: New Blood contestants are there as well.

Some props and costumes are also on hand for fans of the show that would like to get a closer look at what they see on TV.

And of course, that includes some of the incredible outfits worn by host Alan Cumming, which are about half the reason to watch the show.

The bar itself now includes all the info you'll need to watch The Traitors: New Blood on Peacock.

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