Faith and Music Unite as Rock the Universe Returns to Universal Orlando in 2027

The Christian music festival returns to Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, January 22 and Saturday, January 23, 2027.

Rock the Universe is returning to Universal Orlando Resort in January 2027 for an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and powerful music from some of today’s most popular Christian artists.

What’s Happening:

The annual Rock the Universe event is set to return to Universal Studios Florida on January 22 and 23, 2027 .

. During Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, fans and youth groups come together to enjoy moving performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, powerful worship experiences and thrilling theme park attractions at Universal Studios Florida.

This year’s concert headliners include: GRAMMY award-winning group Elevation Worship Billboard Christian chart-topper Josiah Queen Spotify Artist to Watch Jamie MacDonald American Music Award nominated trio CAIN Dove award-winning singer Katy Nichole

Tickets and vacation packages for Rock the Universe go on sale in a week on Tuesday, September 15 , including single-night tickets and the popular “Rock Your Weekend” ticket.

, including single-night tickets and the popular “Rock Your Weekend” ticket. Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend full of inspiring worship experiences – including a powerful Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.

Attendees will also enjoy access to Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions during the event, including Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, Revenge of the Mummy and more.

To learn more about the event, visit RocktheUniverse.com.

Rock the Universe 2027 Concert Lineup

Friday, January 22

Elevation Worship

Jamie MacDonald

Rave Jesus

Benjamin William Hastings

Strings & Heart

1K Phew

Joseph O'Brien

Maddi Jane

John Allan

Saturday, January 23

Josiah Queen

Katy Nichole

Franni Cash

CAIN

Megan Woods

gio.

Peter Burton

Sam Wesley

Torey D'Shaun

More Universal Orlando News:

Universal Orlando has launched a great new offer for Florida residents, giving three days of fun to each of the resort's theme parks for just $85 per day.

One of Universal Studios Florida's opening day attractions, Animal Actors On Location, will be closing permanently in November.

Three additional nights have been added for the new Universal Nights event coming to Epic Universe.

The Annual Passholder and Team Member discount store is moving across the park to the former Custom Gear store.