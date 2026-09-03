Universal Orlando Launches New 3-Day Florida Resident Ticket Offer Including Epic Universe
This incredible new offer will give you three days at either Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Epic Universe for just $255 plus tax!
Universal Orlando has launched a great new offer for Florida residents, giving three days of fun to each of the resort's theme parks for just $85 per day.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort has introduced a new ticket offer exclusively for Florida residents, in the form of a 3-day ticket to access Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Epic Universe for just $85 per day (total price of $255) plus tax.
- That comes out to a total price of $255 for three visits now through December 23, 2026 – and you can use your tickets however you chose within that timeframe, subject to some blockout dates.
- This gives guests plenty of time to create unforgettable moments as they explore more than 60 immersive and innovative theme park experiences, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and so much more.
- What's more, guests can enjoy seasonal offerings included in regular park admission, namely Holidays at Universal, which kicks off on November.
- Florida residents looking to stay near the thrills may also take advantage of special savings of up to 35% on rooms at participating Universal Orlando hotels, from Sunday through Thursday through December 24.
- Hotels included in the offer are Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Terra Luna Resort, and Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites.
- This incredible ticket offer is now available to purchase at UniversalOrlando.com. If you want to make your life even easier, reach out to our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel to help you book!
More Universal Orlando News:
- One of Universal Studios Florida's opening day attractions, Animal Actors On Location, will be closing permanently in November.
- Three additional nights have been added for the new Universal Nights event coming to Epic Universe.
- The Annual Passholder and Team Member discount store is moving across the park to the former Custom Gear store.
- Halloween Horror Nights 35 has kicked off for the year – so check out our coverage of the haunted houses, food, merchandise, and more!
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning