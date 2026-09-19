Video/Photos: Joey Fatone & Joe Mulvihill Introduce Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice to Universal CityWalk Orlando

More like "Hi Hi Hi" to this new eatery.

It's gonna be meat! Today Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good was invited over to Universal Orlando Resort for an introduction to Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice, a new eatery (opening tomorrow at Universal CityWalk Orlando) founded by *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and his longtime manager Joe Mulvihill. You can watch video of their presentation below, plus photos and pricing of the eatery's menu items.

What's happening:

Joey Fatone and Joe Mulvihill appeared during a media event at Universal CityWalk Orlando in promotion of their new eatery Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice.

The original Fat One's location first opened in 2016 at the Florida Mall. Then the franchise became a food truck when that location closed. The CityWalk storefront is Fat One's new permanent location.

In the embedded YouTube video directly below, watch as Fatone and Mulvihill introduce the concept of their restaurant to members of the media, including Laughing Place's Jeremiah Good.

Watch Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice intro with Joey Fatone & Joe Mulvihill at Universal Orlando Resort:

Below is a look at the entrance to Fat One's Hot Dog's & Italian Ice at Universal CityWalk Orlando, plus its complete menu and pricing.

While he was there, Jeremiah also got an up-close look at many of the menu items that Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice offers, including The Fat One, TO-NY, The Brazilian, El Fonsi, The Angelo, Dirty K-Pop Dog, The Vegan, Johnny's Pizza, The Cubano, Pop Fries with a variety of toppings, and of course multiple flavors of Italian Ice.

You can also check out Jeremiah's social media review of the food at Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice below.

Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice opens tomorrow, Saturday, September 19 at Universal CityWalk Orlando.

More news from Universal Orlando Resort:

Epic Universe's Celestial Goodnight show is currently suffering from a technical issue.

Construction continues on the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida.

Read our news post from earlier in the week when the opening date for Fat One's was announced.