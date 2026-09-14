Grand Opening of Fat Ones Hot Dogs & Italian Ice is Set at Universal CityWalk

The NSYNC star will be on hand for Fat One's Grand Opening.

Universal CityWalk at the Universal Orlando Resort often seems like it has everything you could ever need, and yet it's also constantly adding new things. The latest addition to the area is only days away.

What's Happening:

F at One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice has announced its official Grand Opening event will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

Guests are encouraged to arrive starting at 10:00 AM.

The first 100 guests will receive wristbands for a free hot dog.

NSYNC member Joey Fatone, the namesake and co-owner of Fat One's, will be making an appearance and will actually serve those 100 hot dogs. He will be on hand for pictures as well.

Fat One's is taking over the space of a previous hot dog restaurant, the Hot Dog Hall of Fame, which closed in July.

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