New and Reimagined Experiences Coming to Universal Orlando Mean Temporary or Permanent Closures of Existing Favorites

New and reimagined experiences are heading to Universal Orlando Resort, with a number of existing offerings closing temporarily or permanently to make room.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has shared a number of updates on some of the experiences that will be undergoing noticable changes in the coming weeks and months.

This also includes closures - both temporary and permanent - to make way for new and reimagined experiences.

These include:

Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida: As we already reported, the Universal Studios Horror Make-Up Show will undergo a temporary closure beginning May 12, 2026 to make way for a reimagined experience. The experience is set to reopen later this year, with an updated show that will showcase a mix of classic and modern horror properties, all while staying true to the comedic and irreverent spirit that guests know and love. Currently, Universal Annual Passholders have the opportunity to enjoy this iteration of the show one last time in a special reserved seating area.



The Lost Continent at Universal Islands of Adventure In the coming months, venues and experiences within The Lost Continent will permanently close in phases to make way for a new themed area. This will also include the closure of the "Best Theme Park Restaurant" award-winning Mythos Restaurant in 2027.



Thunder Falls Terrace at Universal Islands of Adventure: Thunder Falls Terrace restaurant, located inside Jurassic Park, is set to close this summer and transform into an all-new dining concept that will become the new signature full-service restaurant in Universal Islands of Adventure. The rethemed dining location will debut in 2027.



Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice at Universal CityWalk: Founded by *NSYNC member Joey Fatone and his manager Joe Mulvihill, Fat One’s Hot Dogs & Italian Ice is coming to Universal CityWalk. The location will feature a variety of creative, flavor-packed hot dogs, Italian ices and more for guests to enjoy. The new location is set to take over the area that is currently the Hot Dog Hall of Fame. As such, that location will close in July to make way for the new venue.

More specifics and additional details about all of these new experiences, including what is taking place of The Lost Continent, are expected in the future.



Author's Thoughts:

Thunder Falls Terrace is what stands out to me most here. The Jurassic Park eatery is a personal favorite, though open during a limited portion of the day.

Loosely modeled after a restaurant that would be found in the real Jurassic Park, the fact that it has always been quick service has always surprised me.

Hopefully, this location will retain the Jurassic Park theme (and I do mean Park, not World) and take us back to the classic movie. Chilean sea bass anyone?

Just don't put us in a dark room with slides of future experiences while immersed in a debate session of man vs. nature. Okay? Thanks.