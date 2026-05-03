Universal Orlando's Horror Make Up Show to Close Temporarily for Reimagining

A refreshed and updated show is set to reopen later this year.

Rumored for a while but now official, a long-overdue refresh of the Horror Make Up Show at Universal Orlando is set to shutter the favorite (temporarily) later this month.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Annual Passholders are the first to know that the fan-favorite Horror Make Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will be closing (albeit temporarily) for a bit of reimagining.

The show is currently set to close on May 12, and Passholders will get reserved seating for shows taking place May 4 - 10. It should be noted though that reserved seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The show is set to reopen with a reimagined show later this year.

Currently, the show features two hosts demonstrating - as one would expect - horror and monster make-up effects. While it sounds gruesome and grotesque, it's all presented in a comedic format that keep the crowds coming, though the show has been largely unchanged for at least two decades.

No official reopening or further details have been revealed by Universal Orlando at this time.

A Long Time Coming:

Some fans and passholders, though they love the show, will be quick to point out that a reimagined version is long overdue. Much of the script is dated, including Dick Cheney jokes (though those were removed after his passing) and outdated references that play to silence.

Portions of the show are designed to be updated with a current monster based make-up movie, but have been stuck on the Tom Cruise version of The Mummy, dating back to 2017.

Universal Studios fans who have kept an ear to the ground may recall that this was rumored to happen earlier this year, with some reports dating back to the late 2025 that the show would be closing for a refresh in January of 2026.

That time frame came and went, with the new May 12 closure now locked in as the official date.