Epic Universe's Celestial Goodnight is Suffering From a "Technical Issue"

Epic Universe has been one of the greatest new additions to themed entertainment, and it just keeps getting better. This summer it launched the Celestial Goodnight, a nighttime spectacular of fireworks, lights, and fountains that is already quite popular. Unfortunately, one element of the show is currently down.

What's Happening:

Last night's performance of the Celestial Goodnight at Epic Universe took place without fireworks, as many on social media who were in the park noted.

This morning, when a disappointed guest tweeted at Universal Orlando Resort to ask why there had been no fireworks, a response revealed that the fireworks had technical problems.

The response read in part, " [T]he fireworks portion of Universal Celestial Goodnight is temporarily unavailable as we work to resolve a technical issue. We apologize for any inconvenience."

When Alicia Stella of Orlando ParkStop responded and asked if the fireworks would be back by Friday, she simply got the same response, which would seem to indicate there is no specific timeline for the return of the fireworks.

Orlando ParkStop responded That certainly doesn't mean the fireworks won't be back by Friday. They could be back sooner, but it doesn't sound like whatever the issue is, is a simple fix.

Be sure to check out the complete Celestial Goodnight, with fireworks, if you've never seen it.

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