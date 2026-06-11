Universal Orlando's CityWalk Offers World Cup Watch Party With Special Menus and Activations
Try some limited time food items while watching a match.
With the FIFA World Cup here, Universal Orlando Resort's CityWalk is offering multiple locations to watch the games, along with celebrating the event with various photo ops, activations and limited time food and drink offerings.
What's Happening:
- With the FIFA World Cup available to watch on Telemundo and Peacock, Universal Orlando's Citywalk is kicking off their Telemundo & Universal CityWalk Watch Party.
- Universal CityWalk’s FIFA World Cup Watch Party begins today (June 11), alongside the World Cup itself, and runs through July 19, 2026. It includes six different venues offering a specialty World-Cup-themed food or beverage items, along with other limited time opportunities.
- A FIFA-themed Coca-Cola Freestyle souvenir cup is available at the Coca-Cola Beverage Truck, AKA the Coca-Cola World Cup Fan Refresh Zone, with limited time World Cup-inspired flavors like Golden Goal Punch, Hibiscus Strike, Midnight Match, All Eyes on Blue, and Final Whistle Fizz.
- The Visa Winner Tunnel is a walkthrough experience featuring visuals representing the FIFA World Cup.
- The nearby Universal Rewards Visa Signature Card acquisition kiosk also has exclusive FIFA-themed merchandise (subject to availability).
- A limited-time Doritos Loaded Pop-up kiosk has its own exclusive menu of loaded Doritos nachos recipes for the duration of the World Cup including:
- Elote Nachos
- Cheeseburger Nachos
- Flamin’ Hot Buffalo Nachos
- Texas BBQ Nachos
- Daily World Cup match viewing from Telemundo are viewable on the exterior screens of NBC Sports and the Universal Legacy Store.
- Soccer freestyle jugglers, stilt walkers, and live DJs will also be performing on select match-viewing days.
- The following eateries have special menu items during the World Cup.
- Red, White & Q at NBC Sports Grill & Brew
- You can watch the matches from your table here, while enjoying this overload of smoked beef brisket and Cajun turkey, serrano-cheddar sausage, fennel-cabbage slaw, pimento mac and cheese, fire-kissed Brussels sprouts, and a side of orange blossom honey corn bread and white BBQ sauce. While you feast away, be sure to catch the match on TV right from your table inside NBC Sports.
- Órale at Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
- This dish is packed with machaca beef and jalapeño chimichurri in a corn tortilla and topped with poblano-queso-ranchero sauce. Antojitos will also be playing the matches on their screens.
- Poutine Street Dog at Hot Dog Hall of Fame
- The Poutine Street Dog is made with a crispy all-beef hot dog and dressed in potato sticks, cheese curds, beef gravy, and garnished with chives.
- Cannoli at Red Oven Pizza Bakery
- This treat is made with thick ricotta, chocolate, maraschino cherries, and powdered sugar.
- GOOOAALLLL! at Voodoo Doughnut
- A fluffy raised shell doughnut featuring a spicy mocha velvet top and sweet vanilla icing. I can’t picture a more fitting dessert to indulge in during the FIFA World Cup!
- Sakura Peach Cup at Bend the Bao
- This refreshing beverage is made with citrus tea, cherry blossom boba, sweet cream foam, peach blossom syrup, and garnished with pink sanding sugar-crusted orchid.
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