Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Towers Over Universal Studios Florida as Construction Continues

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is coming to Universal Studios Florida next year! With the track work complete let’s take an up close look at the impressive mess of track!

What’s Happening:

Next year, Universal Studios Florida will invite guests to get both fast and furious aboard Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift!

Not to be confused with the Universal Studios Hollywood version, which opens on September 16th, Universal Studios Florida is getting their own version of the headlining attraction, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current construction.

Upon entering into CityWalk, the massive spike and overbanked turn have already become incredible visuals for the entrance of Universal Studios Florida.

Towards the back half of the spaghetti bowl the Immelman towers over the former Nickelodeon/Blue Man Group building.

From inside the park, you get a better look at just how massive this coaster truly is.

We also got up as close as we could to the overbank and airtime hill.

For those looking to head to Universal Orlando Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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