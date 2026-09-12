Universal Aventura Hotel and Loews Royal Pacific Resort Debut Unique Halloween Bar Overlays at Universal Orlando

From an alien invasion to a Universal Monsters tiki bar – these new experiences extend the spooks of Halloween Horror Nights to your hotel.

This year, the fog of Halloween Horror Nights is extending further than ever before with new offerings at the hotels of Universal Orlando – and we were invited to check out some of the spooky fun!

This fall, the Halloween Horror Nights fog creeps beyond the gates of Universal Studios Florida and throughout Universal Orlando Resort, transforming select hotels into an extension of the World’s Premier Halloween event. New and returning highly-themed bars will continue the frights of Halloween Horror Nights before, during and after the in-park event. During an event hosted by Universal Orlando, we were invited to Universal Aventura Hotel and Loews Royal Pacific Resort to check out their offerings for the Halloween season.

barVentura at Universal Aventura Hotel

Alien overlords have taken over the hotel’s lobby bar, barVentura, serving mind-controlling cocktails as they attempt to abduct unsuspecting guests to their looming mothership.

barVentura features a trio of delicious fall-inspired cocktails, including:

Alien Abduction – Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau, Chambord, Prosecco, Soda

– Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau, Chambord, Prosecco, Soda Wormhole Margarita – Patrón Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Agave, Charcoal Powder

– Patrón Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Triple Sec, Agave, Charcoal Powder The Caffeinated Coven – Ketel One Vodka, Caffè Borghetti, Pumpkin Foam, Cinnamon

@laughing_place An alien invasion has taken over barVentura at Universal Aventura Hotel for Halloween! halloweenhorrornightsorlando universalorlando halloween ♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

Laguna Lounge at Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Jake’s American Bar has been transformed into Universal Monsters Laguna Lounge, a classic monster hideaway inspired by mid-century modern tiki. As soon as you approach the lounge, you're immediately greeted by the Creature from the Black Lagoon, dressed in his tiki finest.

You'll also find characters like Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Invisible Man, and more dressed in their summer best, making for some fabulous, spooky photo ops.

As with barVentura, the Laguna Lounge also has a trio of spooky drinks:

Black Sand Margarita – Milagro Silver Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Real Agave Syrup, Black Food Coloring, Black Sugar Rim, Dehydrated Blood Orange

– Milagro Silver Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Real Agave Syrup, Black Food Coloring, Black Sugar Rim, Dehydrated Blood Orange Spiced Island Spirit Mule – Absolut Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, Pumpkin Spice Real Syrup, Dehydrated Lime, Cinnamon Stick

– Absolut Vodka, Fresh Lime Juice, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, Pumpkin Spice Real Syrup, Dehydrated Lime, Cinnamon Stick Blood Moon Spritzer – Lunetta Prosecco, Syringe with Campari Liqueur, Dehydrated Blood Orange

More Halloween Fun at Universal Orlando Hotels

While we only checked out these two Halloween overlays, most of the Universal Orlando Resort hotels have a special overlay just for Halloween, including Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and Universal Cabana Bay Resort.

Meanwhile, Halloween Horror Nights takes place on select nights through November 1, 2026 at Universal Studios Florida.