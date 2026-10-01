A New "Wicked" Experience is Coming To Universal CityWalk

Wicked spawned two hugely popular movies, so it's little shock that Universal is trying to find places for them in its theme parks. While no Wicked theme park land of Oz has yet been announced, Universal Orlando Resort will celebrate the franchise later this month with a special one-day event.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the Wicked Oztacular Spectacular, a special event at Universal CityWalk on October 24.

Festivities for the event include: Stained Glass Photo Opportunities Meet-and-Greets with Glinda and Elphaba Special displays with costumes and props from the film A DJ spinning the hit songs from both Wicked films and a yellow brick dance floor Wicked trivia with a chance to win prizes

The Universal Legacy Store will also have the newest Wicked merchandise for purchase.

While a few of these activities have been available at Universal Orlando Resort before, this is the first time they've all been put in one place.

The extremely limited nature of the event, only running a single day, means that many Wicked fans won't be able to attend, but one imagines that if this event is a success, we may see it again.

The Oztacular Spectacular follows another major Universal IP, The Traitors, taking over the bar at Universal's Great Movie Escape.

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