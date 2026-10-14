Have Thanksgiving Dinner at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

Thanksgiving dinner is a time to gather around a table and spend time with the people you love. However, there is no requirement that it be your table or that you have to do any cooking whatever. The Hotels of Universal Orlando Resort are here to help you with your Thanksgiving by doing all the work.

What's Happening:

Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando have announced several options for Thanksgiving Dinner buffets on Thursday, November 26, either for visiting families who are away from home for the holiday, or just anybody who'd rather somebody else do all the work.

Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is offering a Thanksgiving buffet that includes beef prime rib roast carving station and roasted brown butter sweet potatoes, a create-your-own pasta station, and even sushi and fresh oysters. Italian sweets like Cannoli and gelato will finish the meal. $85 for adults, $35 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parking validated with $40 minimum. Reservations here or call 407-503-DINE (3463)



The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel is having its own Thanksgiving buffet. Items include snow crab legs, honey baked ham, citrus-poached shrimp, butternut squash soup and warm Nutella croissant bread pudding. $80 for adults, $40 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Parking validated with $40 minimum. Reservations here or call 407-503-DINE (3463)

Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort A Caribbean-influenced buffet. Includes selections from an iced raw bar and smoked seafood display, as well as local and imported cheeses and charcuterie. Enjoy a variety of ceviche and meats such as char-grilled churrasco beef and spiced apple, cranberry and onion-stuffed chicken. Freshly baked pastries and pies for dessert. $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parking validated with $40 minimum. Reservations here or call 407-503-DINE (3463)

A Caribbean-influenced buffet. Includes selections from an iced raw bar and smoked seafood display, as well as local and imported cheeses and charcuterie. Enjoy a variety of ceviche and meats such as char-grilled churrasco beef and spiced apple, cranberry and onion-stuffed chicken. Freshly baked pastries and pies for dessert. Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort has a Pan-Asian-inspired buffet. Enjoy both Asian and American staples, including a selection of sushi rolls, a stir-fry station, maple-bourbon glazed salmon, omelet and waffle stations, a selection of charcuterie and seafood, and plenty of seasonal desserts. $90 for adults, $45 for children ages 3-9, plus tax and gratuity. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Parking validated with $40 minimum. Reservations here or call 407-503-DINE (3463)



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