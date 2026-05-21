How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Soundtrack Brings More Music from Epic Universe to Streaming Services

This follows the release of music from Celestial Park and Dark Universe.

More music from Universal Epic Universe has arrived on streaming platforms – this time the soundtrack to How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

What's Happening:

Following the release of a few tracks from Celestial Park and Danny Elfman's complete score to Dark Universe, the latest Epic Universe music release has arrived.

Fans can now stream the score to How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, composed by the film series' composer John Powell, on streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

The soundtrack has been available in park as a vinyl release for a number of months now, but this marks its debut on streaming.

In addition to his work on the How to Train Your Dragon series, Powell is also known for his scores for films such as The Bourne Identity, Kung-Fu Panda, Solo: A Star Wars Story, both Wicked films, and more.

For more from How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, check out our photo and video tour of the area from the park's opening last year.

Speaking of the park's opening, tomorrow, May 22, marks the one-year anniversary of Epic Universe!

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