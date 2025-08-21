It's Alive...at Midnight! Dark Universe Soundtrack Digital Release

New music from the legendary composer will transport you to the world of monsters.

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Dark Universe land in Epic Universe, composed by the legendary Danny Elfman, is coming out of the shadows and will be available for streaming tonight. This follows the release of the Celestial Park soundtrack, continuing the musical journey through the new theme park.

What's Happening:

Universal has announced the digital release of the Dark Universe soundtrack on 8/22 at 12:01 am ET.

Danny Elfman, the iconic composer behind the scores for Batman , The Nightmare Before Christmas , and Beetlejuice , crafted the soundscape for Dark Universe.

, , and , crafted the soundscape for Dark Universe. The music of Dark Universe will be available on a variety of streaming platforms.

This release is the second in a series of soundtracks for the various worlds within Epic Universe, with the Celestial Park music already available.

While the digital tracklist hasn’t been officially released, the vinyl contained these tracks: Dark Universe Fanfare Monsterreffen Open the Doors! Victoria’s Monster Experimental Trials Pretorius Scientific Oddities Henry’s Legacy Frankenstein’s Manor Monsters Unchained The Burning Blade The Curse of the Werewolf Enter the Guild of Mystics Darkmoor by Night Das Stakehaus Nothing Stays Buried in Darkmoor Darkmoor By Day

We shared a photo and video tour

What They’re Saying:

Danny Elfman, composer: “When I got the call from Universal to work on the music to their new Dark Universe I was, to say the least, more than up for it. It was such a treat working on this project. Not only did I get to work with a great bunch of enthusiastic creative people, but I got to travel back to my own childhood and revisit my original inspirations. And while the attractions are all unique and original, they use characters that I have loved my whole life, such as the Universal Film Legends: Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolfman and The Mummy, who show up at different times throughout the park experience. I felt both honored and energized to have been chosen for this wonderful project."

About Danny Elfman's Park Connections:

While known for his extensive film work, Danny Elfman is no stranger to the world of theme parks.

He provided the rich soundtrack to Hong Kong Disneyland Mystic Manor .

. His iconic score and songs for Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas are featured prominently every year in Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday , where Jack Skellington "wrecks the halls" of the classic attraction.

are featured prominently every year in Disneyland's , where Jack Skellington "wrecks the halls" of the classic attraction. You can also hear adaptations of his scores in Men in Black: Alien Attack and the Simpsons Ride at Universal parks.

and the at Universal parks. The Dark Universe soundtrack brings his signature blend of spooky and whimsical and creates the perfect backdrop to this impressive area.

More Universal News: