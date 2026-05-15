One Final Splash: Universal Orlando Gets Ready to Say Farewell to The Mystic Fountain
The beloved interactive element will soon be closing as all of The Lost Continent is demolished at Islands of Adventure.
Universal Orlando is getting ready to say goodbye to a much-beloved part of Islands of Adventure, as demolition of The Lost Continent continues.
What's Happening:
- After fans had already noticed many construction walls going up around The Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando officially confirmed earlier this month that the area would be demolished to make way for future experiences.
- While the two main attractions of the highly-detailed area – Poseidon's Fury and The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad – have been closed for a number of years now, one element keeping the area alive is the Mystic Fountain.
- Carved of ancient stone atop the mysterious underground geysers of The Lost Continent, this feisty fountain in Sindbad's Bazaar is home to a mischievous water spirit who speaks to (and splashes) those brave enough to match wits. When awakened, the fountain plays music and jokes around, interacting with all who approach.
- Sadly, it seems as those the beloved fountain's days are numbered, as a new social media post from Universal Orlando thanks The Mystic Fountain for the memories, while pouring some water gathered from the fountain into other water features across the resort.
- No exact closing date for The Mystic Fountain has been announced, but Universal previously stated that venues and experiences within The Lost Continent will permanently close in the coming months to make way for a new themed area.
- The popular Mythos Restaurant, often called the "Best Theme Park Restaurant," will permanently close in 2027.
- Many fans have theorized that The Mystic Fountain could be moved to the Port of Entry, which has a similar theme and vibe to The Lost Continent, but that is purely just wishful thinking.
- As for what could replace The Lost Continent, rumors have indicated two Nintendo properties – Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda – but again, these are just rumors.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Universal Destinations & Experiences and the University of Central Florida have announced the new Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation.
- Universal Epic Universe seems to finally be pulling the trigger on the "open hub concept" for an upcoming conference.
- Fan-favorite accessories brand Lug has teased a new collaboration with Universal, specifically for Epic Universe.
- New and reimagined experiences are heading to Universal Orlando, with a number of existing offerings closing temporarily or permanently to make room.
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning