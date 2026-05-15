One Final Splash: Universal Orlando Gets Ready to Say Farewell to The Mystic Fountain

Carved of ancient stone atop the mysterious underground geysers of The Lost Continent, this feisty fountain in Sindbad's Bazaar is home to a mischievous water spirit who speaks to (and splashes) those brave enough to match wits. When awakened, the fountain plays music and jokes around, interacting with all who approach.

Sadly, it seems as those the beloved fountain's days are numbered, as

from Universal Orlando thanks The Mystic Fountain for the memories, while pouring some water gathered from the fountain into other water features across the resort.