Lug Teases Collaboration with Universal Epic Universe

The fan-favorite accessories brand is bringing stylish, functional gear to Universal’s newest theme park

Universal theme park style is about to get a serious upgrade built with practicality in mind!

What’s Happening:

Lug has officially teased that its next big destination is Universal Epic Universe. In a recent social media post, the fan-favorite accessories brand revealed it will be bringing its signature bags and travel gear to the highly anticipated new theme park, promising designs “made for park days” and ready for every kind of adventure.

While details are still under wraps, the announcement signals a natural fit. Lug has built a loyal following

thanks to its functional yet stylish bags known for smart storage, lightweight materials, and colorful, personality-driven designs.

Disney theme park fans are already familiar with Lug’s designs that look good in photos but can also handle long days, ride hopping, and everything in between.

The move into Universal Epic Universe suggests Lug is leaning even further into the theme park lifestyle space, a growing category where convenience and comfort are just as important as aesthetics. With Epic Universe set to be one of the most immersive and expansive parks ever built by Universal Destinations & Experiences, demand for park-ready gear is only expected to rise.

Though no specific product lineup has been revealed, fans can likely expect a range of bags designed with parkgoers in mind. Whether it’s keeping essentials organized, staying hands-free on rides, or packing for unpredictable weather, Lug’s design philosophy aligns closely with what frequent park visitors actually need.

The teaser also hints at an upcoming launch window, encouraging fans to sign up for early access updates. That suggests more details, including product reveals, release timing, and potential exclusives, could be arriving soon.

For Lug fans and theme park enthusiasts alike, this is one collaboration worth keeping an eye on!

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