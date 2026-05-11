Universal Destinations & Experiences Teams Up with University of Central Florida for New School of Experience Leadership and Innovation

The new school expands and solidifies an already existing relationship between the two entities.

Universal Destinations & Experiences has teamed up with the University of Central Florida to introduce a new school to develop future leaders of themed entertainment and immersive experiences.

What's Happening:

Universal Destinations & Experiences and the University of Central Florida have announced the new Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation.

Through a $10 million investment, the school is a catalyst to help develop future industry leaders, ushering in the next era of themed entertainment.

The first-of-its-kind Universal School of Experience Leadership is housed within the Rosen College of Hospitality Management, ranked No. 1 globally.

With the addition of Universal’s new school and the college’s School of Hospitality Leadership, students now have access to a dual-school model that brings together experience-focused education with business strategy, operations, and service leadership.

The Universal and UCF partnership will also support research through a new Hospitality Technology Lab, designed for students to collaborate, test ideas, and gain practical hands-on experience working alongside UCF faculty, Universal professionals, and industry stakeholders. Students will gain timely insight that reflects industry needs as part of their education. Built around innovation and interdisciplinary teaming, the lab embeds coursework, student projects, and faculty research in a shared space, equipping graduates with both current skills and the adaptability to lead in a constantly evolving technology ecosystem.

The new school’s research will build on UCF’s existing strengths, applying university expertise to one of the world’s most dynamic industries. Focus areas for teaching, learning, and research will include: Service robotics and human-centered approaches to shape guest and employee interactions AR and VR simulation technologies for training, operations, and immersive environments AI and digital twins for optimizing and personalizing the guest experience

This work extends a decades-long partnership between UCF and Universal. For more than 20 years, Rosen College has served as a key talent pipeline for Universal, with thousands of graduates contributing across its parks, experiences, and operations, alongside hands-on learning opportunities like the UCF/Universal Creative Lab.

What They're Saying:

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences: " The Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation unites creativity, technology, and the practical application of business, marketing, and guest service to develop tomorrow's leaders in themed entertainment and immersive experiences."

The Universal School of Experience Leadership and Innovation unites creativity, technology, and the practical application of business, marketing, and guest service to develop tomorrow's leaders in themed entertainment and immersive experiences." Alexander N. Cartwright, UCF President: "UCF was built to power what's next for our students, for industry, and for the State of Florida. This collaboration with Universal Destinations & Experiences represents our mission at its best, creating an environment where students are learning in direct connection with the people and ideas shaping the future of immersive experiences."

"UCF was built to power what's next for our students, for industry, and for the State of Florida. This collaboration with Universal Destinations & Experiences represents our mission at its best, creating an environment where students are learning in direct connection with the people and ideas shaping the future of immersive experiences." John Sprouls, Chief Administration Officer of Universal Destinations & Experiences: "Together with UCF we have opened doors for students and helped strengthen our industry with valued talent - and the next chapter will be even better. We're creating a distinctive academic home that will expand pathways into fulfilling and dynamic careers."

"Together with UCF we have opened doors for students and helped strengthen our industry with valued talent - and the next chapter will be even better. We're creating a distinctive academic home that will expand pathways into fulfilling and dynamic careers." Cynthia Mejia, Dean of UCF's Rosen College of Hospitality Management: "Rosen College has long been the global leader in hospitality education, and this next step reflects how our industry is evolving. By strengthening our relationship with our longtime partners at Universal Destinations & Experiences, we are creating a first-of-its-kids two-school model that blends creativity, technology and leadership, preparing students to lead the future of guest experiences."

Universal and the University:

Universal Orlando and University of Central Florida have had a deep connection over the years, especially for an educational institution and a theme park destination.

Obviously, the school is in Orlando and does specialize in hospitality, so it comes as no surprise that UCF has become one of the biggest educational talent pipelines into the city's entertainment industry - including the Universal Orlando Resort.

Already, there have been programs tied to themed entertainment, hospitality management, engineering, simulation and visualization, digital media, film and game design, and more.

In fact, UCF's Rosen College of Hospitality Management, where the new school is based, sits basically directly adjacent to what is known as Universal Orlando's South Campus - the plot of land that serves as home to Universal Epic Universe.

There is also the aforementioned Creative Lab partnership, which allows UCF students to work at Universal, learn directly from staff at Universal Creative (both designers and executives), study attraction development, and participate in immersive design projects. This program is fairly recent, having launched back in 2023.