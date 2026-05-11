Open Hub Concept to Debut at Universal Epic Universe for Upcoming Conference
Attendees of this conference will be able to enter Celestial Park for free to enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment.
Heavily rumored since before the park even opened, Universal Epic Universe seems to finally be pulling the trigger on the "open hub concept" for an upcoming conference.
What's Happening:
- Fans and eagle-eyed vloggers have noticed in recent weeks that facial recognition scanners have been installed at each of the four portal entries within Epic Universe.
- Universal has been testing said scanners, which would check to see if those entering each portal has valid park admission.
- The reason for this being that the park was designed so that guests could potentially shop and dine throughout Celestial Park, the main hub of the park, without having park admission.
- Then, only those with park admission would be able to enter into the four themed portals.
- After many rumors and some testing, Universal is finally going to introduce this concept during operating hours, specifically for attendees of the upcoming Premiere Orlando Conference.
- Those with a Premiere Orlando Conference Badge or ID can enjoy an evening of complimentary admission to Celestial Park, for dining, shopping, and live entertainment.
- Additionally, complementary self-parking is available after 5:00 p.m. for the conference attendees.
- Whether this is something only done for convention attendees and other such events, or if it's something introduced to all guests in the future, remains to be seen.
Still, it's very interesting to see Universal actually committing to this unique theme park strategy.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Fan-favorite accessories brand Lug has teased a new collaboration with Universal, specifically for Epic Universe.
- New and reimagined experiences are heading to Universal Orlando, with a number of existing offerings closing temporarily or permanently to make room.
- A long-overdue refresh of the Horror Make Up Show is set to shutter the favorite (temporarily) this month.
- Now available at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando, guests can show off their Pride with a brand-new line of merchandise.
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