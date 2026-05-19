Photos: Captain Cacao Makes His Universal Epic Universe Debut

Captain Cacao has made his triumphant debut at Universal Epic Universe, and we have some early photos of the original character's new meet and greet.

Though he's officially supposed to begin appearing this Friday, May 22, we spotted the good Captain earlier in the week, already interacting with excited guests.

Captain Cacao has been a part of Epic Universe lore from the start, specifically tied to Celestial Park, where he can now be found.

Imagery with Captain Cacao is peppered throughout Celestial Park, including at Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets, and Sensorium Emporium .

A plush of Captain Cacao has been a popular item at Epic Universe since it opened a year ago, helping make his meet and greet a long-awaited addition.