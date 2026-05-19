Photos: Captain Cacao Makes His Universal Epic Universe Debut

Oh Captain, my Captain.

Captain Cacao has made his triumphant debut at Universal Epic Universe, and we have some early photos of the original character's new meet and greet.

Though he's officially supposed to begin appearing this Friday, May 22, we spotted the good Captain earlier in the week, already interacting with excited guests.

Captain Cacao has been a part of Epic Universe lore from the start, specifically tied to Celestial Park, where he can now be found.

Imagery with Captain Cacao is peppered throughout Celestial Park, including at Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant, Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets, and Sensorium Emporium .

A plush of Captain Cacao has been a popular item at Epic Universe since it opened a year ago, helping make his meet and greet a long-awaited addition.

Captain Cacao is known for his thoughtful late night walks where he ponders the (epic) universe and our place in it

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan