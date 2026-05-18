Universal Orlando Shares First Look at Captain Cacao Meet & Greet Character

The adorable Bear Captain will soon be meeting guests at Universal Epic Universe.

Captain Cacao, the adorable captain of sweets at Universal Epic Universe, will soon be stepping out of his Moonship and into the park as a meet & greet character.

What's Happening:

Since Epic Universe first opened last year, Captain Cacao, the adorable cosmic bear from Celestial Park, quickly became a fan-favorite character.

Captain Cacao can be found inside Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets, where guests can dive into the whimsical backstory of the adventurous teddy bear and his travels across the universe in search of the finest sweets.

The character has become a breakout hit with guests thanks to his detailed lore, themed merchandise, and charming appearances throughout the land.

And now, Universal is taking that one step further by debuting a new meet & greet with Captain Cacao – having just shared a first look at the character, who remains adorable as ever.

Guests will be able to meet with Captain Cacao beginning this Friday, May 22.

Captain Cacao is the latest in a line of unique characters created specifically for Universal parks, following the likes of Earl the Squirrel and 'Lil Boo.

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