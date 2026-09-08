Oink or Treat! Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida Gets Spooky This Halloween
Families can enjoy trick-or-treating, costumed characters and plenty of seasonal fun every weekend throughout October.
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida is getting into the Halloween spirit with Peppa’s Halloween Party, taking place every weekend throughout October.
What's Happening:
- Designed especially for families with toddlers and preschoolers, the celebration will feature trick-or-treating, seasonal food and beverages, Halloween-themed character appearances and more.
- Guests can trick-or-treat with the Pig family, stopping at candy stations located throughout the park. A complimentary candy bag is included with admission.
- Peppa Pig and George Pig will dress up for the occasion, meeting guests and posing for photos in their Halloween costumes.
- Families can also head indoors for Peppa Pig Halloween in the Cinema, featuring Halloween-themed episodes of Peppa Pig on the big screen.
- Peppa’s Halloween Party will take place October 3–4, 10–11, 17–18, 24–25 and 31, with all festivities included with regular park admission.
- Guests looking to make multiple visits can purchase an Annual Pass starting at $179 through September 30 and receive the remainder of 2026 along with all of 2027.
- Families can also turn their visit into an overnight getaway, with kids’ tickets starting at $39 per day with a hotel stay. Florida and Georgia residents can save an additional 20% on qualifying stays.
Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida:
- Next door at the neighboring LEGOLAND Florida, guests can take part in the fun of Brick-or-Treat – taking place on select dates through October 31, 2026.
- This all-new interactive trick-or-treat destination brings candy, surprises and LEGO build inspired Halloween fun to Mischief Town, where kids make the rules, laughter lurks around every corner and Halloween fun is built brick by brick.
- Designed especially for families with younger children, the event serves up a full day and night of family-friendly Halloween fun and mischief, all included with general admission and annual passes.
- New this year is Brick or Treat Street, an all-new immersive walkthrough experience featuring six life-sized LEGO Monster homes inspired by fan-favorite LEGO Minifigures.
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