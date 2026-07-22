LEGOLAND Florida Expands Halloween Offerings with the All-New Brick or Treat Street

Families can explore six interactive LEGO Monster homes, meet new characters, enjoy returning shows, and experience the biggest Brick or Treat celebration yet.

LEGOLAND California isn't the only LEGOLAND park getting some new Halloween mischief this year, as LEGOLAND Florida will also expand its popular Brick or Treat event with the debut of Brick or Treat Street.

What's Happening:

This all-new interactive trick-or-treat destination brings candy, surprises and LEGO build inspired Halloween fun to LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Taking place on select dates from September 5 through October 31, 2026, Brick or Treat transforms the park into Mischief Town, where kids make the rules, laughter lurks around every corner and Halloween fun is built brick by brick.

Designed especially for families with younger children, the event serves up a full day and night of family-friendly Halloween fun and mischief, all included with general admission and annual passes.

New this year is Brick or Treat Street, an all-new immersive walkthrough experience featuring six life-sized LEGO Monster homes inspired by fan-favorite LEGO Minifigures. Behind every door, guests will discover: Wacky Witch's Cottage: The Wacky Witch's magical spells have gone delightfully wrong! Ring the doorbell, hunt for runaway frogs, and discover colorful potion mishaps in this sweetly chaotic Halloween adventure. Wolf Guy's Cabin: Something strange is happening inside Wolf Guy's cabin! Knock on the door, witness his hilarious full-moon transformation, and let out your biggest howl before heading to the next house. Spider Lady's Castle: Spider Lady may be away, but her creepy-crawly companions are still home. Reach through mysterious doors, discover surprising textures, and see if you're brave enough to meet her furry friends. Mummy's Throne Room: Wake the mighty Mummy... if you dare! Knock on the ancient throne room door and awaken a dramatic curse with an unexpected twist that will leave the whole family laughing. Plant Monster's Greenhouse: Step up to the Plant Monster's overgrown greenhouse, where giant vines stir, spores fill the air and hungry plants react as curious explorers wander a little too close. Scarecrow's Barn: Help the friendly Scarecrow prove he can scare away his cheeky feathered friend. Strike your funniest pose, shout your loudest scare, then collect a LEGO brick for the next adventure.



Brick or Treat Street is just the beginning. Families can also enjoy: Potion Mischief Light Trail: As the sun goes down, stroll through an enchanting nighttime trail illuminated with colorful projections, glowing effects and interactive potion-making moments that transform the park after dark. Monster Meet & Greets: Meet favorite LEGO Monster characters through Mischief Town for frightfully fun photo opportunities, silly interactions, and unforgettable Halloween memories.



Live entertainment and shows: Enjoy high-energy live performances, Halloween-themed entertainment and interactive shows that keep the fun going all day long.

Enjoy high-energy live performances, Halloween-themed entertainment and interactive shows that keep the fun going all day long. Hands-on LEGO building activities: Build, create and let imaginations run wild with seasonal LEGO building experiences designed for kids and families to enjoy together.

Build, create and let imaginations run wild with seasonal LEGO building experiences designed for kids and families to enjoy together. The Great Monster Chase 4D Movie: Join an action-packed Halloween adventure as LEGO Monsters race through an exciting 4D experience complete with surprising special effects.

Join an action-packed Halloween adventure as LEGO Monsters race through an exciting 4D experience complete with surprising special effects. The fan-favorite Monster Skytacular drone show: Cap off the evening as hundreds of illuminated drones light up the night sky in a spectacular Halloween celebration featuring LEGO Monster-inspired scenes, synchronized music and dazzling effects, presented on select Saturday evenings.

Brick or Treat takes place on the following dates in 2026: September: 5-6, 12, 19 and 26 October: 3-4, 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 and 30-31

Get yourself excited for this year's event with our coverage from last year's spooky times.