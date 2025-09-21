Photos / Video: Trick or Treat Your Way Through LEGOLAND Florida as Brick-or-Treat Returns for 2025

A number of returning favorite offerings are back, in addition to plenty of spooky food & beverage delights.

Brick-or-Treat is back at LEGOLAND Florida for 2025, bringing with it another year of spooky delights, themed seasonal treats and fun surprises! Join us as we explore everything the event has to offer this year.

As soon as you enter the park, you’re immediately welcomed into a not-so-scary realm of spooks, with cobwebs, pumpkins, banners and more Halloween decor everywhere you look – all with a special LEGO twist.

En route to MiniLand, a LEGO artist paints a LEGO skeleton.

There are plenty of Halloween touches in MiniLand itself too!

The popular Zombie Cheer Crew show has a new home this year at the LEGO City Stage in the back of the park next to LEGO NINJAGO World.

Watch the FULL Zombie Cheer Crew – Brick-or-Treat 2025:

Youngsters and the young at heart have the opportunity to trick or treat throughout the park on days that Brick-or-Treat takes place!

Speciality characters and performances are all over the park, including Halloween dance parties and meet and greets.

And of course, there’s plenty of speciality food, beverage and desserts offerings – all with an autumnal twist.

Sundaes are now offered in souvenir minifigure heads, and there’s a pumpkin option just for Brick-or-Treat!

Brick-or-Treat takes place on September 27th, and then every Saturday and Sunday through November 2nd, 2025 at LEGOLAND Florida – and it's all included with park admission!

During the media festivities yesterday, the name of LEGOLAND Florida’s out-of-this-world new indoor roller coaster opening in 2026 was revealed!