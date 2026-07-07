"Resident Evil" Takes Over Universal Horror Unleashed for an All-New Immersive Summer Horror Experience
Can you survive Raccoon City's outbreak?
The world of Resident Evil is being brought to life this summer thanks to a deadly takeover of Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas.
What's Happening:
- From July 9 through August 30, visitors of Universal Horror Unleashed will be immersed in the iconic world of Resident Evil as part of an all-new deadly takeover, included in General Admission.
- Guests will be immersed in fan-favorite moments, solve interactive puzzles, meet legendary characters and witness epic battles against the undead.
- As guests enter Universal Horror Unleashed, they’ll immediately be welcomed into the alternate world of Resident Evil and venture through six zones within the venue to help contain the outbreak that has taken over.
- Beginning their journey in Zone 1: Arrival, they are greeted with a battered “Welcome to Raccoon City” sign. As emergency lights flash, police scramble to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak caused by Umbrella Corporation’s T-Virus.
- From there, fans move to Zone 2: Mission, where they arrive at the Raccoon City Police Department, ready to solve a series of interactive puzzles.
- As they race against the clock, they’ll enter Zone 3: Infection, where they must enter the heart of the infected zone – a quarantined spot in Raccoon City where the last remaining citizens have transformed into ravenous, flesh-eating zombies. Amid the chaos, they’ll see familiar faces like the infamous Ada Wong.
- Pushing through the outbreak, they’ll enter Zone 4: Combat and come face-to-face with iconic characters from the Resident Evil franchise, including Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy. As terror turns into adrenaline, guests will be at the forefront of the battles between these heroic characters, surrounding zombies and notorious villains. Once the dust settles, guests will be invited to take photos and interact with the characters.
- As they approach Zone 5: Escape, guests enter the final stretch of their journey, where they must survive the final mission.
- Those who survive will enter Zone 6: Aftermath, where they can step inside Umbrella Corporation and dine on limited-time themed food and cocktails for purchase inspired by the T-Virus and its mutations – but they must be on the lookout, as they never know who may emerge around the corner…
More on Universal Horror Unleashed:
- Universal Horror Unleashed opened in August 2025 as Universal’s first-ever year-round horror experience.
- The experience takes you through the set of an abandoned production warehouse and takes guests on a bone-chilling journey through four haunted houses, four themed areas with live entertainment and spine-tingling food and cocktails to fuel you as you traverse through the warehouse.
- Universal Horror Unleashed is located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the official site.
- We were at Universal Horror Unleashed for their official grand opening celebration, where we had the chance to tour all four of the haunted houses, talk to some of the creatives, and so much more.
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