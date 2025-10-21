Clyde & Seamore Welcome in a Festive Christmas Celebration for 2025 at SeaWorld Orlando

Returning favorites and reimagined classics bring more than a little festive cheer to SeaWorld Orlando this holiday season.

It’s almost time to deck the halls, as SeaWorld Orlando has revealed all the details for this year’s Christmas Celebration. This year’s event will feature a reimagined Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen, a refreshed Santa experience, and the long-awaited return of Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando’s annual Christmas Celebration returns November 7th through January 5th, 2026, transforming the park into a dazzling winter wonderland with over millions of sparkling lights, beloved shows, and holiday cheer.

Every corner of the park is transformed for the holidays, with the large lagoon in the center of the park being transformed into the glistening Sea of Trees. Snow flurries fall along the Waterfront, toy soldiers march, ballerinas twirl, and festive fun fills the air as classic Christmas tunes set the scene.

Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen has been reimagined to blend beloved North Pole traditions with a dash of modern flair, featuring baking tips, sweet surprises, and plenty of share-worthy moments.

A new Santa experience brings extra joy to the season, with refreshed photo opportunities and all-new ways for families to create lasting holiday memories.

Plus, a beloved favorite returns as Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas splashes back onto the stage with its signature heart and humor, delighting families once again this season.

Other returning favorites include the Sesame Street Christmas Parade, the uplifting O Wondrous Night show, Elmo’s Christmas Wish Show, and the stunning Winter Wonderland on Ice.

Each night ends with Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale, a breathtaking display of lights and pyrotechnics set to holiday music that fills the sky with festive spirit.

Guests will be able to meet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Rudolph’s Christmastown, snap festive photos with Sesame Street friends in holiday attire, and marvel

You’ll even be able to ice skate at Bayside Stadium for an additional fee.

And, of course, there will be plenty of seasonal treats for guests to enjoy.

Sea the World Beyond Christmas:

During the holiday season, guests will also be able to celebrate traditions other than Christmas, including the Hanukkah Celebration – taking place from December 14th-21st.

Guests can view the traditional lighting of the menorah in Sesame Street Land during Hanukkah. Big Bird will also be telling Hanukkah stories throughout the celebrations.

From December 26th through January 1st, guests can enjoy a joyous time of reflection and celebration of African heritage with the nightly lighting of the kinara for Kwanzaa in Sesame Street Land.

Embrace the connection to the sea, marine life and the world as SeaWorld Orlando rings in 2026 with bold fireworks, festive entertainment and more on December 31st.

Finally, the Three Kings Celebration will be held from January 2nd-6th. Enjoy festive cuisine and extended opportunities to enjoy special performances in Nautilus Theater, Sea of Trees and festive holiday lights.