Two Rescued Ringed Seals Have a New Home at SeaWorld San Diego
The arrival of Mavsaq and Taku makes SeaWorld San Diego one of only two locations in North America where guests can see the species.
SeaWorld San Diego has two new residents, making the theme park now one of only two locations in North America where the public can see ringed seals.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego is now the home of the ringed seals Mavsaq and Taku.
- The smallest and most common Arctic seal species, ringed seals are named for the distinctive light-colored rings on their coats.
- With the arrival of Mavsaq and Taku, SeaWorld San Diego becomes one of only two facilities in North America where the public can view ringed seals, joining the Alaska SeaLife Center.
- Ringed seals are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
- Both ringed seals were rescued, with Mavsaq discovered at an oilfield in Beaufort Sea in 2025.
- Taku was found abandoned and lethargic in Dutch Harbor in 2018.
- It was at the aforementioned Alaska SeaLife Center that both seals received care, before they were transferred to SeaWorld San Diego, which continues to provide them with specialized care.
- Guests at SeaWorld San Diego are able to now see Mavsaq and Taku at select times throughout the day at the park's Wild Arctic exhibit.
- I think I speak for most of us when I say... look at those adorable ringed seal faces in the photos!!!
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