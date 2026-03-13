Sesame Workshop Suing SeaWorld in Attempt to Dissolve Nearly Half-Century Relationship
The complaint alleges that SeaWorld is "Undermining" the Sesame Street Brand
SeaWorld is being sued by Sesame Workshop, as they attempt to dissolve their long-standing relationship and drop their characters from the parks.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld is being sued by Sesame Workshop, owners of the iconic television series, Sesame Street, to end their decades-long relationship.
- In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Sesame Workshop has accused SeaWorld - a unit of Orlando-based United Parks & Resorts - of withholding royalties and undermining the Sesame Street brand.
- United Parks and Resorts has been the exclusive U.S. theme park licensee for Sesame Workshop for 45 years, opening and operating Sesame Street theme parks and attractions around the country, including the original Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA, Sesame Street-themed lands at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa, and the conversion of Aquatica San Diego into Sesame Place San Diego.
- According to the complaint, Sesame Workshop has said that SeaWorld has ignored their most recent licensing agreement dating back to 2017 by withholding royalties and closing locations, including the temporary closure of the aforementioned San Diego location.
- The complaint also shows that in September, SeaWorld stopped paying royalties to Sesame Workshop altogether, making what the company called a "preposterous" accusation that Sesame Workshop has failed to invest in their own brand as a pretext to end their relationship.
- The complaint goes on to say "SeaWorld’s rogue, retaliatory actions pose an imminent threat" to Sesame Workshop by tarnishing its reputation, using its intellectual property without permission and "disappointing children and families" who hoped to visit the closed sites.
- A statement from Sesame Workshop adds, “United Parks & Resorts has repeatedly failed to honor its contractual obligations, leaving Sesame Workshop no choice but to pursue litigation to protect our brand and the trust that families place in it."
- In September 2024, a federal judge in Orlando upheld an arbitration ruling that SeaWorld pay Sesame Workshop more than $11 million including interest for breaching their licensing agreement. According to Sesame Workshop, SeaWorld didn't pay until October 2025.
- The lawsuit also seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
- SeaWorld told WFTV, "We are aware of the lawsuit filed by Sesame Workshop and look forward to setting the record straight in court.”
Divided Parks & Resorts:
- As Sesame Workshop seeks to end their licensing agreement, this would mean SeaWorld/United Parks & Resorts would no longer be able to use characters like Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster.
- With attractions like Super Grover-themed roller coasters, and full lands dedicated to the Sesame Street world, this will be a major blow to SeaWorld and their parent company.
- In fact, there would be multiple PARKS that would have to be reworked, if not shuttered altogether - namely Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA.
- That park opened back in 1980 and is solely themed around Sesame Street and its characters. The park combines a small traditional amusement park with classic rides with a Sesame Street flair, along with a water park filled with character themed slides and experiences. Additionally, this was the first park where guests could be immersed in the world from the iconic series, literally being able to walk down Sesame Street - an idea that was lifted and brought to SeaWorld on a smaller scale.
- As the lawsuit was just filed, there is no plan for what will happen should SeaWorld lose these characters, but surely areas will have to close on a tight timeline and be reworked and re-themed, if they reopen at all.
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