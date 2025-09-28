New Ozark Magic: Silver Dollar City Shares New Concept Art of Their First-Ever Resort Hotel

Silver Dollar City Resort is expected to open in late 2026!

As construction moves full steam ahead on Silver Dollar City’s highly anticipated resort, we’re getting some new concept art revealing more of what will await guests when it opens in late 2026.

What’s Happening:

Silver Dollar City has shared some more details on their under-construction resort, which has already been constructed up to the third floor of the six-story property

A crew of 150 skilled craftsmen is on site daily, transforming the wooded landscape into what will become the first theme park resort in America’s Heartland – honoring the pioneering spirit that launched the park 65 years ago.

Opening in late 2026, the new resort will offer 262 guest rooms, a full-service restaurant, 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, indoor and outdoor pools, stunning views of the Ozarks, and seamless access to Silver Dollar City and White Water.

Guests will cross a small bridge over a stream before entering a lobby inspired by the park’s iconic Marvel Cave, complete with stonework and lanterns lighting the way.

Inside, a breathtaking, nearly four-story window will frame panoramic views of the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake.

Outdoors, families will find a sprawling backyard with fire pits, hidden grottos, meandering trails, an outdoor pool and even a bridge reminiscent of the one inside Silver Dollar City.

You’ll even be able to get fresh-baked Silver Dollar City cinnamon bread delivered straight to your room!

The logo for the Silver Dollar City Resort has also been shared.

Silver Dollar City will share additional details and surprises about their first ever resort in the coming months.

What They’re Saying:

Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts: “From sunup to sundown, our teams are building a whole new way for families to stay and play in the Ozarks. This resort will be as authentic to our heritage as it is forward-looking for future generations. This resort will be a place where families can truly slow down, connect and create memories—a place with the same spirit of playfulness, discovery, craftsmanship and exploration guests already love about Silver Dollar City."

Much More Fun on the Horizon at Silver Dollar City:

This update was given during Silver Dollar City's first-ever Fan Fest, where they revealed some other new fun coming to the park itself next year.

Among the additions are a new Christmas parade next year, plenty of merchandise, and an exclusive popcorn bucket honoring the park’s first attraction, the Marvel Caves.

Silver Dollar City and Coca-Cola are even teaming up to create a new custom flavor in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Be sure to check out all the details in our dedicated post