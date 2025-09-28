Popcorn Buckets, Plushies, and Soda Pop: Silver Dollar City’s Latest Treasures

You'll be able to pick up the new items during the 2026 season.

Heading into next season, Silver Dollar City is introducing a brand new souvenir popcorn bucket as well as a new treat and merchandise offerings that you won’t wanna miss.

What’s Happening:

Silver Dollar City has announced some exciting new additions coming to their 2026 season.

The Branson, MO located theme park is one of the world’s best, nestled into the Ozarks offering incredible themed experiences, views, and an unforgettable cave tour that the park was built around.

Speaking of the Marvel Cave tour, Silver Dollar City is offering a brand new, refillable popcorn bucket themed to a historic lantern.

The collectible, which also functions as a light, is perfect for fresh-popped popcorn, sweet kettle corn, and cotton candy.

Families who pick up the new souvenir container will be able to refill it during the day of purchase at a discount.

Coming with both a lanyard and handle, you’ll be able to fasten the new container onto purse, stroller, or around your neck.

Also arriving in 2026, fans will be able to pick up two new adorable plushes.

Taking us back into the Marvel Cave, next year guests will be able to pick up a plush bat similar to those found living inside the attraction.

The souvenir features an adorable all-over print honoring some of the park’s most iconic attractions and icons, like Fire in the Hole and the park’s world famous cinnamon bread.

Speaking of cinnamon bread, they are also releasing an insanely adorable plush version of the park’s iconic and unmissable treat.

The plush baked good sits in an adorable metallic tin, adorned with a super sweet smiley face and corduroy feet.

In anticipation of the United States 250th birthday, the park teamed up with Coca-Cola to bring a refreshing new soft drink for the celebration.

The new drink combines cherries, berries, and vanilla cream soda to create a perfectly patriotic flavor.

For those who have never taken a trip out to Silver Dollar City, it is a must visit for theme park fans.

Incredibly unique and full of heart and tradition, the park matches the quality of experiences found at Disney Parks and Universal Parks.

