Settlement Reached in Universal Epic Universe Roller Coaster Injury Lawsuit
This incident is separate from the death that occurred on Stardust Racers on September 17th.
A lawsuit regarding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe – separate from another lawsuit stemming from a death on the attraction – has been settled.
What’s Happening:
- Click Orlando reports that a lawsuit claiming negligence related to injuries a woman sustained while riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Epic Universe has been settled days after it was filed.
- The incident occurred on April 30th, when a woman rode the attraction and her “head shook violently and slammed into the seat’s headrest throughout the ride," causing permanent injuries.
- In the complaint, she claimed that Universal failed to maintain the ride in a reasonably safe condition and did not provide adequate warnings about the ride’s dangers.
- The lawsuit also states the coaster has “twists, turns, drops, and flips without providing its riders with any head restraints." It should be noted that the attraction was designed with just a lap bar restraint by manufacturer MACK Rides.
- The case was initiated only this past Wednesday, seeking damages exceeding $50,000, but was voluntarily dismissed as a result of a settlement.
- This lawsuit is separate from another incident that occurred on Stardust Racers, following the death of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala.
- The attraction has remained closed since that incident.
