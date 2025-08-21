"Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks" Gets New Peacock Debut Date
The highly anticipated docuseries has a new premiere date this fall.
As shared by Scott Gustin on X, The upcoming docuseries, Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks, has a new premiere date and will now debut exclusively on Peacock on September 29th.
What’s Happening:
- The docuseries, which was originally slated for a July release, will now be available for streaming on Peacock starting September 29th.
- This exciting docuseries will delve into the history and evolution of Universal's theme parks, from the humble beginnings of the Studio Tour to the global destinations they are today.
- It's important to note that Epic Ride is a separate project from the recently aired NBC special, Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the park.
- An early preview of this docuseries showed Universal Creative working on the Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment attraction at Epic Universe.
From Studio Tour to Epic Universe
- The story of Universal's theme parks is a fascinating journey of cinematic magic brought to life. It all began in 1964 when Universal Studios Hollywood expanded its famous Studio Tour, allowing guests to peek behind the scenes of their favorite movies. This revolutionary concept of a working movie studio and a theme park in one laid the groundwork for decades of innovation.
- The opening of Universal Studios Florida in 1990 marked a significant turning point, challenging the theme park landscape with its cutting-edge attractions based on blockbuster films.
- From the groundbreaking motion-based ride systems of Back to the Future: The Ride to the immersive worlds of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal has consistently pushed the boundaries of what a theme park can be.
