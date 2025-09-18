Man Passes Away After Experiencing Epic Universe Coaster
He was found unresponsive after the attraction.
Local News and Universal Orlando have confirmed the passing of a man who was found unresponsive after a trip aboard Stardust Racers at the new Epic Universe theme park.
What’s Happening:
- A man has died after riding Stardust Racers at the new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, according to a report from WESH.
- The incident took place on Wednesday, September 17th.
- According to a statement from a Universal Spokesperson, “the guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died."
- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that off-duty deputies responded to a call at the theme park, finding a man in his 30s who was unresponsive at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
- Reports indicate that there was a large law enforcement presence, including crime scene vans and forensic teams taking photos of the ride vehicle in the loading area.
- No specific cause of the man’s death has been revealed at this time.
- Visitors at the park and users of the Universal Orlando Resort app will notice that the attraction is set to remain closed today, Thursday, September 18th. It is unclear when it will open again in the future.
What They’re Saying:
- Statement from Universal Spokesperson: "Universal is cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following a tragic event involving a guest at Epic Universe on Wednesday night. The guest became unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died. We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation. The attraction remains closed."
The Duel:
- Recently, Stardust Racers won a Golden Ticket Award, a highly coveted prize in the theme park industry. It was one of five awarded to the new theme park in its inaugural year, taking home the win for Best New Roller Coaster.
- The coaster launches and reaches speeds of over 60 MPH, climbs to over 130 feet in height, and arguably the main draw of the new thrill ride is its dueling nature.
- Stardust Racers has two tracks, green and yellow, that intertwine and race each other, including one landmark moment dubbed the “celestial spin."
- Along with a number of other advisories (those with blood pressure issues, heart conditions, back or neck problems, sensitivity to strobe lights, motion, or fog, expectant mother, recent surgeries, other pre-existing conditions, etc.), guests must pass through metal detectors and store loose items in lockers before boarding.
- As of press time, there seems to be nothing related to the dueling aspect and loose items (See Also: Dragon Challenge at Islands of Adventure), that could lead to ceasing of the popular dueling element of the new attraction.
- Stardust Racers opened with the rest of Universal Epic Universe in May, and had undergone extensive testing prior, including 80 consecutive hours of flawless operation.