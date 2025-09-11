Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Signs New Deal Keeping the Peanuts Characters Around for Another 5 Years
The beloved characters will continue to appear at the legacy Cedar Fair parks through at least 2030.
The Peanuts gang are sticking around at all of the legacy Cedar Fair parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm, as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has signed a new licensing agreement with Peanuts Worldwide.
What’s Happening:
- Rumors had been circulating that with the recent merger of Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the company might perhaps dump the Peanuts IP and make use of the Looney Tunes IP across all of its parks.
- This has turned out to be false, as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has extended its licensing agreement with Peanuts Worldwide for another five years.
- Guests at parks such as Knott’s Berry Farm, Carowinds, Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Dorney Park, Canada’s Wonderland, Great America, Michigan’s Adventure, Valley Fair, and Worlds of Fun will be able to continue to experience and connect with the iconic Peanuts characters.
- The agreement, which runs through December 31st, 2030, also includes in-park entertainment and sports, food and beverage, retail operations, and exclusive Peanuts merchandise.
A Long Running Partnership:
- The company’s collaboration with Peanuts dates back to the early ‘80s, when Knott’s Berry Farm opened the first Camp Snoopy. Since then, the legacy Cedar Fair parks have made significant investments to introduce Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang to guests of all ages.
- For example, Carowinds unveiled two new family attractions in their Camp Snoopy this year: a new launched roller coaster and an interactive raft ride.
- Last year, Kings Island expanded its award-winning kids’ area with the addition of a new adventure play space, Camp Snoopy, featuring the park's newest roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soapbox Racers.
What They’re Saying:
- Christian Dieckmann, Six Flags chief commercial officer: “We are proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Peanuts, which has delivered so many fun and cherished memories to our guests. Both of our brands are built on bringing families together and creating one-of-a-kind experiences and emotional connections. The renewed relationship between Six Flags and Peanuts Worldwide will enable both companies to enhance and extend their brands through themed areas, live entertainment, merchandise and games."
- Tim Erickson, executive vice president for Peanuts Worldwide: “It’s been exciting to see how the legacy Cedar Fair parks have introduced our beloved Peanuts characters to new generations of kids over the years, and this renewed partnership with Six Flags will ensure we expand those connections in authentic and meaningful ways."
