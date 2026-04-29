Universal Studios Hollywood Holding Park Takeover Nighttime Event for Pass Members in June
Save the date for May 14 to make your reservation for the event!
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a Pass Member Park Takeover nighttime event for June.
What’s Happening:
- Set to be held on June 3, 2026, the Park Takeover event for Annual and Season Pass Members, presented by Coca-Cola, runs from 8:00pm-12:00am PT.
- The event will include rides and attractions, character meet-and-greets, a silent disco, photo ops, and the Coca-Cola Zone with themed games, DJ’s, and more.
- Admission is free with an advance online reservation. Space is limited. First come, first served.
- The event is available only to current Pass Members. No additional guests will be admitted and additional Pass Members cannot be admitted without a reservation.
- Annual Pass members can make their reservations for the Park Takeover starting May 14 at 11:00 a.m. PT. You can get more info at the FAQ page for the event.
Universal Fan Fest Nights Returns for Year 2:
- In the meantime, get your Universal fill with the return of Universal Fan Fest Nights, bringing with it new experiences inspired by different popular franchises, as well as some returning favorites.
- The event, which takes place on select nights through May 16, transports you into different fandoms with experiences inspired by Scooby-Doo, One Piece, Sailor Moon, Harry Potter and more.
- Guests can also experience select theme park attractions during the event, such as Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and more.
- Check out everything this year's event has to offer in our complete photo and video guide.
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